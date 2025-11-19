Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 19

With four games on Wednesday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 3 UConn and No. 4 Arizona at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Who do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.

With Wednesday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting trends with our preview below.

Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at No. 7 Michigan Wolverines

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at No. 7 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (89.36% win probability)

Michigan (89.36% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-27.5)

Michigan (-27.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs. Arizona

Matchup: No. 4 Arizona Wildcats at No. 3 UConn Huskies

No. 4 Arizona Wildcats at No. 3 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (68.08% win probability)

UConn (68.08% win probability) Spread: UConn (-5.5)

UConn (-5.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 20

November 20 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on UConn vs. Arizona with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Auburn vs. Jackson State

Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at No. 22 Auburn Tigers

Jackson State Tigers at No. 22 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (99.38% win probability)

Auburn (99.38% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-30.5)

Auburn (-30.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: November 20

November 20 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Auburn vs. Jackson State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (54.27% win probability)

Illinois (54.27% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: November 20

November 20 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Illinois vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!