Illinois vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) on November 19, 2025 at United Center.

Illinois vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Illinois vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (53.7%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Illinois-Alabama spread (Illinois -3.5) or over/under (182.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Illinois vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Alabama won 21 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Illinois covered the spread when it was a 3.5-point favorite or more 56% of the time last season. That's less often than Alabama covered as an underdog of 3.5 or more (12%).

When playing at home last season, the Fighting Illini had a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

Last season, the Crimson Tide were 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

Illinois vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois was the moneyline favorite 23 total times last season. It went 16-7 in those games.

The Fighting Illini finished 13-4 last year (winning 76.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -194 or shorter.

Last season, Alabama won five out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

The Crimson Tide played as an underdog of +160 or more twice last season and split those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Illinois a 66.0% chance to win.

Illinois vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois was the ninth-best team in the nation in points scored (83.6 per game) and 263rd in points conceded (74.8) last year.

Illinois was the best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (39.7) and ranked 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1) last season.

Illinois was 83rd in the nation in assists (14.9 per game) last year.

Illinois was 215th in the country in turnovers per game (11.4) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5) last year.

Because of Alabama's defensive struggles last season, ranking third-worst in the nation with 81.3 points allowed per game, it was forced to lean on its offense, which ranked best in college basketball averaging 90.7 points per game.

Alabama ranked third-best in the nation by pulling down 38.8 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 290th in college basketball (33.0 allowed per contest).

Alabama was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it averaged 17.1 per game (13th-best in college basketball).

Last season Alabama committed 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.0 turnovers per contest (305th-ranked).

