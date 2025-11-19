UConn vs Arizona College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

A pair of hot teams square off when the UConn Huskies (4-0) host the Arizona Wildcats (4-0) on November 19, 2025. The Huskies will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Wildcats, who have won four straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (69.1%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Wednesday's UConn-Arizona spread (UConn -5.5) or over/under (156.5 points).

UConn vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Arizona covered 19 times in 36 chances against the spread last season.

When the spread was set as 5.5 or more last season, UConn (11-12) covered a higher percentage of those games when it was the favorite (47.8%) than Arizona (1-2) did as the underdog (33.3%).

The Huskies did a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than they did at home (8-8-0) last year.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .562 (9-7-0). On the road, it was .545 (6-5-0).

UConn vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn put together a 15-7 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 68.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -260 or shorter, the Huskies had a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of their games).

Arizona was underdogs in 10 games last season and won four (40%) of those contests.

The Wildcats played as an underdog of +205 or more once last season and lost that game.

UConn has a 72.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UConn vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, UConn was the 90th-ranked squad in the country (77.0 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 56th (68.0 points conceded per game).

UConn was 111th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9) last year.

At 17.3 assists per game, UConn was eighth-best in the nation last year.

Last season, UConn was 71st in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.0 per game) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8).

Arizona was led by its offense last season, as it ranked 16th-best in the country by averaging 82.5 points per game. It ranked 219th in college basketball in points allowed (73.3 per contest).

Arizona ranked 14th-best in the nation by grabbing 36.4 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 38th in college basketball (28.6 allowed per contest).

Arizona delivered 16.2 assists per game, which ranked them 32nd in the country.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, Arizona ranked 186th in the country. It forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 215th in college basketball.

