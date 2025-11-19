Auburn vs Jackson State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

The Jackson State Tigers (0-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Auburn Tigers (3-1) on November 19, 2025 at Neville Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (99.4%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Auburn-Jackson State spread (Auburn -30.5) or total (154.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Auburn vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn compiled a 21-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Jackson State went 20-14-0 ATS last year.

Auburn covered the spread when it was a 30.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time last year. That's more often than Jackson State covered as an underdog by 30.5 or more (never covered last season).

In home games last season, the Auburn Tigers sported a better record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Jackson State Tigers performed better against the spread at home (7-2-0) than away (11-10-0) last year.

Auburn vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Auburn was 13th-best in the nation on offense (83.0 points scored per game) and ranked 87th on defense (69.4 points conceded).

Auburn was 53rd in the nation in rebounds per game (34.4) and 82nd in rebounds conceded (29.7) last year.

Auburn was 34th in college basketball in assists (16.1 per game) last season.

Auburn was the 12th-best squad in the country in turnovers per game (9.1) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2) last season.

Offensively, Jackson State posted 71.4 points per game (247th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 74.6 points per contest on defense (255th-ranked).

Jackson State grabbed 33.3 boards per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).

Jackson State dished out 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 279th in the nation.

With 12.9 turnovers per game, Jackson State was 325th in college basketball. It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 121st in college basketball.

