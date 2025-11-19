Michigan vs Middle Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 19

The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0), who have won three straight as well.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (89.1%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Michigan-Middle Tennessee spread (Michigan -27.5) or total (157.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan went 17-19-0 ATS last season.

Middle Tennessee covered 18 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

The Wolverines covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered five times in 15 games when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 games on the road.

Last season, the Blue Raiders were 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, they were 9-4-0 ATS (.692).

Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan won 19 of the 26 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (73.1%).

The Wolverines played as a moneyline favorite of -33333 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Middle Tennessee was an underdog 15 times last season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Blue Raiders were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Michigan's implied win probability is 99.7%.

Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Michigan was 75th in the country offensively (78 points scored per game) and 160th defensively (71.5 points conceded).

Michigan grabbed 35 rebounds per game and conceded 30.2 boards last season, ranking 34th and 114th, respectively, in college basketball.

Michigan was 46th in college basketball in assists (15.8 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in college basketball in committing them (13.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

On offense, Middle Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 72.5 points per contest on defense (195th-ranked).

Middle Tennessee ranked 25th-best in college basketball by pulling down 35.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 226th in college basketball (31.9 allowed per contest).

Middle Tennessee averaged 12.6 assists per game, which ranked them 250th in the country.

Last season Middle Tennessee committed 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11 turnovers per contest (211th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!