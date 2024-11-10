Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 10

No. 6 Gonzaga and Arizona State match up at 5:00 PM ET, which is one of three games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Trying to gain an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for all the big games below.

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois

Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner: Indiana (90.06% win probability)

Indiana (90.06% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-26.5)

Indiana (-26.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: B1G+

Bet on Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gonzaga vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (96.49% win probability)

Gonzaga (96.49% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-19.5)

Gonzaga (-19.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Gonzaga vs. Arizona State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Creighton vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 15 Creighton Bluejays

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 15 Creighton Bluejays Projected Winner: Creighton (99.31% win probability)

Creighton (99.31% win probability) Spread: Creighton (-34.5)

Creighton (-34.5) Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 10

November 10 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Creighton vs. Fairleigh Dickinson with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!