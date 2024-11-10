Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 10
No. 6 Gonzaga and Arizona State match up at 5:00 PM ET, which is one of three games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.
Trying to gain an edge in college basketball? We break down the betting odds for all the big games below.
Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois
- Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Winner: Indiana (90.06% win probability)
- Spread: Indiana (-26.5)
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: B1G+
Gonzaga vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (96.49% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-19.5)
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
Creighton vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 15 Creighton Bluejays
- Projected Winner: Creighton (99.31% win probability)
- Spread: Creighton (-34.5)
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 10
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
