Clippers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Clippers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (6-36) are big, 13-point underdogs as they try to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (24-18) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on FDSSC and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Clippers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -13 223.5 -820 +570

Clippers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (82.8%)

Clippers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Clippers have put together a record of 25-16-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 16 wins against the spread in 42 games this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 15 times this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 22 times in 42 opportunities (52.4%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 22 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 20 opportunities in away games.

The Clippers have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in nine of 22 home matchups (40.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in six of 20 games (30%).

This season, Washington is 10-13-0 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-12-1 ATS (.316).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 23) than on the road (10 of 19) this year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 8.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. averages 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 9.8 points, 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Nicolas Batum is averaging 3.2 points, 2.9 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.7 triples (fifth in league).

Jonas Valanciunas averages 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 56.1% of his shots from the field.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.9% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.3 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Bub Carrington averages 8.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.9 assists. He is making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.