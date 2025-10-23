Clippers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Clippers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (0-1) host the Phoenix Suns (1-0) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Intuit Dome, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 24, 2025. The Suns are 9.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Clippers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9.5 225.5 -391 +310

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (75.3%)

Clippers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Clippers put together a 46-34-2 record against the spread last season.

The Suns had one win ATS (1-4) as underdogs of 9.5 points or more last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 39 times in Clippers games.

In 82 Suns games last season, 43 of them hit the over.

Los Angeles had a better record against the spread when playing at home (28-12-1) than it did in road games (18-22-1) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-25-2 record) than on the road (.390, 16-25-0).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden posted 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists last season. He also drained 41% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Last season, Ivica Zubac recorded an average of 16.8 points, 12.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game.

Chris Paul's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He drained 42.7% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Brook Lopez averaged 13 points, 5 boards and 1.8 assists. He drained 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Bradley Beal averaged 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker collected 25.6 points last season, plus 7.1 assists and 4.1 boards.

Jalen Green averaged 21 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists last season, shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks recorded 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale's stats last season were 9.1 points, 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Mark Williams posted 15.3 points, 10.2 boards and 2.5 assists.

