Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Clippers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock, FDSSC, and SCHN

The Los Angeles Clippers (7-21) are 7-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (17-9) at Intuit Dome on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, FDSSC, and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Clippers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7 221.5 -295 +240

Clippers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (61.3%)

Clippers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a record of 15-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 9-19-0 against the spread this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 28 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 53.6% of the time (15 out of 28 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 10 games when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 16 games when playing on the road.

The Rockets have exceeded the total in five of 10 home games (50%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 11 of 16 matchups (68.8%).

Los Angeles has been better against the spread on the road (7-9-0) than at home (2-10-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over six of 12 times at home (50%), and nine of 16 on the road (56.2%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 23.2 points, 9.2 boards and 6.9 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 17.5 points, 7.2 boards and 5.3 assists.

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.3 points, 4.1 assists and 5 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.5 points, 3.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 44.2% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden gets the Clippers 25.8 points, 5.2 boards and 8.2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kawhi Leonard averages 25.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 50.6% of his shots from the field.

The Clippers are receiving 8.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

The Clippers get 4.5 points per game from Nicolas Batum, plus 2.8 boards and 0.7 assists.

