Clippers vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 9

Clippers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC

The Toronto Raptors (2-7) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Intuit Dome. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, TSN, and FDSSC. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.

Clippers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -7.5 -110 -110 227 -110 -110 -319 +260

Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (82.2%)

Clippers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread five times in eight games with a set spread.

The Raptors are 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under three times out of nine chances this season.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under 77.8% of the time this season (seven of nine games with a set point total).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (3-2-0). Away, it is .750 (3-1-0).

Raptors games have gone above the over/under 100% of the time at home (five of five), and 50% of the time on the road (two of four).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 8.1 boards and 9.4 assists per game, shooting 37.6% from the floor and 28.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 17.1 points, 12.5 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Norman Powell averages 25 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 15 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is also draining 59.2% of his shots from the field.

Gradey Dick averages 20 points, 2.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is also making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Raptors are receiving 25.7 points, 5.3 boards and 7 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Raptors receive 13 points per game from Ochai Agbaji, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Davion Mitchell averages 10 points, 2.2 boards and 6.3 assists. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

