Clippers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Clippers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSDETX and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (9-21) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (24-7) on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at Intuit Dome as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSDETX and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Clippers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 225.5 -158 +134

Clippers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (52.1%)

Clippers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 17 times this season (17-13-1).

In the Clippers' 30 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 17 times out of 30 chances.

Clippers games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 30 opportunities (53.3%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-6-0) than it has in road affairs (8-7-1).

The Pistons have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (60%) than road tilts (50%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .231 (3-10-0). On the road, it is .471 (8-9-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have gone over more frequently at home (seven of 13, 53.8%) than away (nine of 17, 52.9%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 26.5 points, 9.6 assists and 6.3 boards.

Jalen Duren averages 18.3 points, 10.8 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 63.4% from the field (seventh in NBA).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10 points, 1.2 assists and 6 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 26.3 points, 5 boards and 8 assists for the Clippers.

The Clippers are getting 26.2 points, 6.3 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Kawhi Leonard.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 51.1% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Kris Dunn averages 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3 assists. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Nicolas Batum averages 4.5 points, 2.7 boards and 0.7 assists. He is sinking 38.2% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.