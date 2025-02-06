Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Clippers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (28-21) are 4-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (28-22) at Intuit Dome on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on FDSSC and FDSIN. The over/under is 227.5 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -4 227.5 -174 +146

Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (63.4%)

Clippers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 29-20-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 49 games this season, they have 23 wins against the spread.

This season, 20 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

The Pacers have hit the over 57.1% of the time this season (28 of 49 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better at home, covering 18 times in 26 home games, and 11 times in 24 road games.

The Clippers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (42.3%) than road games (37.5%).

This year, Indiana is 10-11-1 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-13-1 ATS (.481).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more often at home (15 of 22, 68.2%) than on the road (13 of 27, 48.1%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 60.8% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Norman Powell averages 24 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 3.7 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 3.6 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also making 53% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Per game, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 15.4 points, 6.7 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks (fifth in league).

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, T.J. McConnell provides the Pacers 9.9 points, 2.6 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

