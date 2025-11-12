Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: ALT and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-7) host the Denver Nuggets (8-2) after losing four straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by only 2 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The point total in the matchup is 225.5.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -2 225.5 -138 +118

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (60.8%)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Thus far this season the Clippers have one win against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times this season.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (5-1-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

At home, the Nuggets eclipse the total 50% of the time (three of six games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (two of four contests).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 26.2 points, 13.2 boards and 11.4 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 22.8 points, 5 boards and 5.9 assists.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 5.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the field and 46.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Christian Braun is averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 9 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 triples (sixth in league).

The Clippers get 14.9 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 10.6 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Clippers are receiving 12.9 points, 5.1 boards and 0.9 assists per game from John Collins.

Per game, Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Clippers 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.