Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 21

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers take the court to begin the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks are favored by 3 points in the contest, which will be broadcast on ABC at 3:30 PM ET. The over/under is set at 222 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3 -108 -112 222 -110 -110 -148 +126

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (62.5%)

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have registered a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 37 times.

Clippers games this year have hit the over 45.1% of the time (37 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Dallas has played worse when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.

At home, the Mavericks eclipse the total 39% of the time (16 of 41 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 51.2% of games (21 of 41).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-22-1). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have gone over 18 of 41 times at home (43.9%), and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 4.1 made treys (second in league).

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.2 boards.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, Kawhi Leonard provides the Clippers 23.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 22.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Paul George.

The Clippers are getting 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game from James Harden.

The Clippers get 11.7 points per game from Ivica Zubac, plus 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Per game, Russell Westbrook provides the Clippers 11.1 points, 5 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

