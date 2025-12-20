Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: SportsNet LA, KTLA, FDSSC, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-7) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (6-21) on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The matchup airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA, KTLA, FDSSC, and NBA TV. The point total in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 229.5 -162 +136

Clippers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (57%)

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 16-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 8-19-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 18 times out of 27 chances.

Clippers games this season have hit the over 15 times in 27 opportunities (55.6%).

The Lakers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 11 games at home, and they've covered 10 times in 15 games when playing on the road.

The Lakers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (100%) than away games (46.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Clippers have a lower winning percentage at home (.091, 1-10-0 record) than away (.438, 7-9-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.5%, six of 11) than away (56.2%, nine of 16).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.3 points, 9 boards and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 3.8 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 53.5% from the floor and 45.6% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Jake Laravia is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 26 points, 5.2 boards and 8.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.6 triples (third in league).

Ivica Zubac averages 16 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 60.8% of his shots from the field (ninth in league).

The Clippers are getting 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Kawhi Leonard.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 49.8% of his shots from the field.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

