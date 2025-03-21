Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Clippers (39-30) are favored (by 6 points) to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 231 points.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6 231 -240 +198

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (60.1%)

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Clippers have compiled a 37-31-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 37-30-3 this year.

Clippers games have gone over the total 31 times out of 70 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 70 opportunities (58.6%).

At home, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (24-10-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-21-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Clippers hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 34 opportunities this season (47.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 35 opportunities (42.9%).

Memphis has performed better against the spread away (19-13-2) than at home (18-17-1) this year.

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (18 of 36), and 67.6% of the time away (23 of 34).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 boards and 8.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac averages 16.4 points, 12.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

Norman Powell averages 23.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6 points, 3 assists and 3.5 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.4 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Grizzlies are getting 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies are receiving 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Scotty Pippen Jr.

Per game, Santi Aldama provides the Grizzlies 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaylen Wells averages 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per game.

