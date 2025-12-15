Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and FDSSE

The Los Angeles Clippers (6-19) host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-14) after losing seven straight home games. The Clippers are favored by only 3 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday, December 15, 2025. The point total for the matchup is 227.5.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3 227.5 -158 +134

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (61.4%)

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Clippers are 8-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 25 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 25 opportunities (36%).

Los Angeles sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (1-9-0) than it does in road games (7-8-0).

The Clippers have exceeded the over/under in six of 10 home games (60%), compared to eight of 15 road games (53.3%).

Memphis has been better against the spread at home (6-7-0) than on the road (5-7-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over more often at home (five of 13, 38.5%) than on the road (four of 12, 33.3%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 boards and 8.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.6 points, 2.6 assists and 11.4 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard averages 25.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

John Collins is averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 13.5 points, 6.5 boards and 3 assists. He is also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Cedric Coward.

The Grizzlies get 16.8 points per game from Jaren Jackson Jr., plus 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Jock Landale averages 10.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 52.8% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the field and 49.2% from 3-point range (second in league), with an average of 2.4 triples.

