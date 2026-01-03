Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Clippers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBCS-BOS, FDSSC, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Clippers (12-21) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (21-12) on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Clippers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1.5 221.5 -116 -102

Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (53.6%)

Clippers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Celtics' 33 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total 17 times this season.

Celtics games this year have eclipsed the over/under 45.5% of the time (15 out of 33 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 16 games when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 17 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Clippers hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 16 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over nine times in 17 opportunities (52.9%).

Boston has performed better against the spread away (11-6-1) than at home (8-7-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Celtics games have gone over more frequently at home (eight of 15, 53.3%) than on the road (seven of 18, 38.9%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 25.9 points, 4.9 boards and 7.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kawhi Leonard averages 28.5 points, 6.5 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.6 points, 11.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

John Collins is averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 boards and 5 assists for the Celtics.

The Celtics are receiving 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Derrick White.

Per game, Payton Pritchard gives the Celtics 16.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Neemias Queta averages 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 66.7% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Celtics 13.1 points, 2.2 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

