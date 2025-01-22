Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Clippers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSC

The Boston Celtics (30-13) are favored by 9 points against the Los Angeles Clippers (24-18) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 10:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Clippers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9 216.5 -420 +330

Clippers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (55.3%)

Clippers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have gone 18-24-1 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 25 wins against the spread in 42 games this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total 18 times out of 42 chances this season.

Clippers games this season have hit the over 35.7% of the time (15 out of 42 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (10-9-1) than it has at home (8-15-0).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in 13 of 23 home games (56.5%), compared to five of 20 road games (25%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .682 (15-7-0). Away, it is .500 (10-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over nine of 22 times at home (40.9%), and six of 20 away (30%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 9.3 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 32% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White averages 16 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made treys per contest.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.3 points, 5.8 boards and 8.1 assists. He is also sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Norman Powell averages 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also making 49% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with 3.5 treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

The Clippers are getting 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr..

The Clippers are getting 6 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

Per game, Derrick Jones Jr. gets the Clippers 9.8 points, 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

