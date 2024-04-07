Clippers vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: BSSC and CW43

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-32) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers (49-28) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSSC and CW43. The matchup has a point total of 219.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3.5 -110 -110 219 -110 -110 -158 +134

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (73.7%)

Clippers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-39-1).

The Cavaliers have played 78 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 35 times out of 78 chances.

Cavaliers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37 times in 78 opportunities (47.4%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 18 times in 37 home games, and 19 times in 40 road games.

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 37 home matchups (43.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 40 games (47.5%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.474, 18-19-1 record) than away (.475, 19-20-1).

In terms of the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over more often at home (21 of 38, 55.3%) than on the road (16 of 40, 40%).

Clippers Leaders

Paul George averages 22.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

James Harden averages 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 11.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 43.8% from downtown (fifth in league), with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Cavaliers Leaders

Per game, Jarrett Allen provides the Cavaliers 16.4 points, 10.6 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Cavaliers get 26.4 points per game from Donovan Mitchell, plus 5.1 boards and 6 assists.

Caris LeVert's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Evan Mobley provides the Cavaliers 15.8 points, 9.5 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Max Strus' numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.8 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

