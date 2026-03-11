Clemson vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers (22-9, 12-6 ACC) will face off against the No. 13 seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-15, 7-11 ACC) in the ACC tournament Wednesday at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Arena: Spectrum Center

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (69.6%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Wednesday's Clemson-Wake Forest spread (Clemson -4.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Clemson vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wake Forest has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Wake Forest covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Clemson covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (41.2%).

The Tigers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 16 games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

The Demon Deacons' winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (8-10-0). Away, it is .333 (3-6-0).

Clemson has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Wake Forest has nine wins against the spread in 19 ACC games this year.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been victorious in 18, or 78.3%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 12 games when listed as at least -220 or better on the moneyline.

Wake Forest has won 20% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-12).

The Demon Deacons have played in nine games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer without winning.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Clemson has a 68.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson was 112th in college basketball in points scored (76.1 per game) and 27th in points allowed (65.8) last season.

With 32.4 rebounds per game and 29.8 rebounds allowed, Clemson was 156th and 90th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Clemson was ranked 124th in the nation in assists with 14.2 per game.

With 10.1 turnovers committed per game and 12.3 turnovers forced last season, Clemson was 79th and 85th in the country, respectively.

Wake Forest was 275th in college basketball last year with 70.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 56th with 68 points allowed per game.

Wake Forest grabbed 30.3 rebounds per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Wake Forest ranked 330th in the country with 11.3 assists per contest.

Wake Forest committed 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

