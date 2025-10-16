Clemson vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Clemson Tigers are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, versus the SMU Mustangs.
Clemson vs SMU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Clemson: (-315) | SMU: (+250)
- Spread: Clemson: -9.5 (-108) | SMU: +9.5 (-112)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Clemson vs SMU Betting Trends
- Clemson has two wins against the spread this year.
- Clemson has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 9.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- Clemson has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.
- SMU has one win against the spread this season.
- One SMU game (out of five) has hit the over this season.
Clemson vs SMU Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (58.8%)
Clemson vs SMU Point Spread
Clemson is favored by 9.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. SMU, the underdog, is -112.
Clemson vs SMU Over/Under
The Clemson-SMU game on Oct. 18 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Clemson vs SMU Moneyline
SMU is the underdog, +250 on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -315 favorite.
Clemson vs. SMU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Clemson
|26.3
|85
|18.5
|27
|52.7
|6
|SMU
|34.0
|47
|22.3
|56
|60.3
|6
Clemson vs. SMU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)
