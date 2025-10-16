Clemson vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Clemson Tigers are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, versus the SMU Mustangs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines.

Clemson vs SMU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-315) | SMU: (+250)

Clemson: (-315) | SMU: (+250) Spread: Clemson: -9.5 (-108) | SMU: +9.5 (-112)

Clemson: -9.5 (-108) | SMU: +9.5 (-112) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Clemson vs SMU Betting Trends

Clemson has two wins against the spread this year.

Clemson has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 9.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

Clemson has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

SMU has one win against the spread this season.

One SMU game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

Clemson vs SMU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (58.8%)

Prediction: Tigers win (58.8%)

Clemson vs SMU Point Spread

Clemson is favored by 9.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. SMU, the underdog, is -112.

Clemson vs SMU Over/Under

The Clemson-SMU game on Oct. 18 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Clemson vs SMU Moneyline

SMU is the underdog, +250 on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -315 favorite.

Clemson vs. SMU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 26.3 85 18.5 27 52.7 6 SMU 34.0 47 22.3 56 60.3 6

Clemson vs. SMU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

