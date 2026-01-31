Clemson vs Pittsburgh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The No. 22 Clemson Tigers (17-4, 7-1 ACC) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-12, 2-6 ACC) in ACC action at Littlejohn Coliseum, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (90.3%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Clemson-Pittsburgh spread (Clemson -11.5) or total (135.5 points).

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Pittsburgh has put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread this season.

In home games, the Tigers have a worse record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-1-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Panthers have a better winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

Clemson's record against the spread in conference play is 7-1-0.

Pittsburgh is 3-5-0 against the spread in ACC games this season.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those contests.

The Tigers have not lost in five games this year when favored by -901 or better on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has won two of the nine games it was the moneyline underdog this season (22.2%).

The Panthers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +590 or longer.

Clemson has an implied victory probability of 90% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

With 76.1 points scored per game and 65.8 points conceded last season, Clemson was 112th in the nation on offense and 27th on defense.

Clemson grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game and conceded 29.8 boards last season, ranking 156th and 90th, respectively, in college basketball.

Clemson was 124th in college basketball in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

Clemson committed 10.1 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.3 per game, ranking 79th and 85th, respectively, in the country.

With 75.9 points per game on offense, Pittsburgh ranked 119th in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 70.8 points per contest, which ranked 140th in college basketball.

Pittsburgh ranked 266th in college basketball with 30.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Pittsburgh ranked 196th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.4 per game.

Pittsburgh committed 9.7 turnovers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (140th-ranked).

