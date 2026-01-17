Clemson vs Miami (FL) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Clemson Tigers (15-3, 5-0 ACC) will look to continue an eight-game win streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (15-2, 4-0 ACC) on January 17, 2026. The Hurricanes have won 10 games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clemson win (68.8%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Clemson (-4.5) versus Miami (FL) on Saturday. The total is set at 144.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Clemson vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has put together an 11-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has compiled a 10-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Clemson covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Miami (FL) covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tigers sport a worse record against the spread in home games (5-4-0) than they do in road games (4-1-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hurricanes had a lower winning percentage at home (.294, 5-12-0 record) than on the road (.400, 4-6-0).

Clemson's record against the spread in conference play is 5-0-0.

Miami (FL) has posted two ACC wins against the spread this season.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has come away with 12 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have been a -225 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Miami (FL) has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Miami (FL) has finished 2-2 in those games.

The Hurricanes have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Clemson has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

With 76.1 points scored per game and 65.8 points conceded last year, Clemson was 112th in the nation on offense and 27th defensively.

Clemson was 156th in the country in rebounds per game (32.4) and 90th in rebounds conceded (29.8) last season.

At 14.2 assists per game last season, Clemson was 124th in college basketball.

Clemson committed 10.1 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.3 per game, ranking 79th and 85th, respectively, in the nation.

Miami (FL) ranked 167th in the nation with 74 points per contest last season, but on defense it lagged behind, allowing 80.6 points per game (eighth-worst in college basketball).

Miami (FL) pulled down 29.2 boards per game (325th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Last year Miami (FL) ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.9 per game.

With 10.2 turnovers per game, Miami (FL) was 87th in the nation. It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 312th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!