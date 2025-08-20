2025 Clemson Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To begin the 2025 campaign, the No. 4 Clemson Tigers match up with LSU on Aug. 30. Below, you can check out the rest of the Tigers' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Clemson 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 LSU Aug. 30 - Tigers (-3.5) 57.5 2 Troy Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Georgia Tech Sept. 13 - Tigers (-9.5) 58.5 4 Syracuse Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ North Carolina Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Boston College Oct. 11 - - - 8 SMU Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Clemson 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (83), Clemson has the 27th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' projected win total this season, the Tigers will be facing the 77th-ranked schedule this year.

Taking into account its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (59), Clemson has the 36th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Tigers will have nine teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, Clemson's schedule will see nine games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

Clemson Betting Insights (2024)

Clemson put together a 6-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 14 times last season.

Clemson finished with an 8-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

