Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Cincinnati Bearcats are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the UCF Knights.

Cincinnati vs UCF Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-429) | UCF: (+340)

Cincinnati: (-429) | UCF: (+340) Spread: Cincinnati: -10.5 (-115) | UCF: +10.5 (-105)

Cincinnati: -10.5 (-115) | UCF: +10.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cincinnati vs UCF Betting Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 4-1-0 this season.

As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, Cincinnati has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This season, four of Cincinnati's five games have hit the over.

UCF has won twice against the spread this season.

A pair of UCF five games in 2025 have hit the over.

Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bearcats win (68.2%)

Cincinnati vs UCF Point Spread

UCF is a 10.5-point underdog against Cincinnati. UCF is -105 to cover the spread, and Cincinnati is -115.

Cincinnati vs UCF Over/Under

A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Cincinnati-UCF on Oct. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cincinnati vs UCF Moneyline

The Cincinnati vs UCF moneyline has Cincinnati as a -429 favorite, while UCF is a +340 underdog.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cincinnati 39.2 25 20.8 40 52.9 5 UCF 31.8 57 17.4 27 50.7 5

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: Nippert Stadium

