Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Cincinnati Bearcats will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in college football action on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-2000) | Oklahoma State: (+1040)

Cincinnati: (-2000) | Oklahoma State: (+1040) Spread: Cincinnati: -21.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: +21.5 (-110)

Cincinnati: -21.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: +21.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Cincinnati has four wins in six games against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has won once ATS (1-1) as a 21.5-point or higher favorite this year.

This season, four of Cincinnati's six games have hit the over.

Oklahoma State has but one win versus the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been three Oklahoma State games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bearcats win (87.9%)

Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Cincinnati is a 21.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State. Cincinnati is -110 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma State is -110.

Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

Cincinnati versus Oklahoma State on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 57.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Oklahoma State is a +1040 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -2000 favorite.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cincinnati 36.0 31 19.2 33 53.3 6 Oklahoma State 16.5 129 36.7 127 54.7 6

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

