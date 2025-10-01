Cincinnati vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Cincinnati Bearcats facing the Iowa State Cyclones.
Cincinnati vs Iowa State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-126) | Iowa State: (+105)
- Spread: Cincinnati: -1.5 (-115) | Iowa State: +1.5 (-105)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cincinnati vs Iowa State Betting Trends
- Cincinnati's record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- Cincinnati has won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- This season, three of Cincinnati's four games have go over the point total.
- Iowa State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Iowa State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Iowa State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.
Cincinnati vs Iowa State Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cyclones win (54.5%)
Cincinnati vs Iowa State Point Spread
Cincinnati is favored by 1.5 points over Iowa State. Cincinnati is -115 to cover the spread, with Iowa State being -105.
Cincinnati vs Iowa State Over/Under
Cincinnati versus Iowa State on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Cincinnati vs Iowa State Moneyline
The Cincinnati vs Iowa State moneyline has Cincinnati as a -126 favorite, while Iowa State is a +105 underdog.
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Cincinnati
|39.5
|30
|18.5
|30
|52.3
|4
|Iowa State
|31.6
|30
|14.2
|26
|49.3
|5
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Stadium: Nippert Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Cincinnati vs. Iowa State analysis on FanDuel Research.