Cincinnati vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Cincinnati Bearcats facing the Iowa State Cyclones.

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-126) | Iowa State: (+105)

Cincinnati: (-126) | Iowa State: (+105) Spread: Cincinnati: -1.5 (-115) | Iowa State: +1.5 (-105)

Cincinnati: -1.5 (-115) | Iowa State: +1.5 (-105) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Betting Trends

Cincinnati's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Cincinnati has won once ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this season.

This season, three of Cincinnati's four games have go over the point total.

Iowa State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Iowa State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cyclones win (54.5%)

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Point Spread

Cincinnati is favored by 1.5 points over Iowa State. Cincinnati is -115 to cover the spread, with Iowa State being -105.

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Over/Under

Cincinnati versus Iowa State on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Moneyline

The Cincinnati vs Iowa State moneyline has Cincinnati as a -126 favorite, while Iowa State is a +105 underdog.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cincinnati 39.5 30 18.5 30 52.3 4 Iowa State 31.6 30 14.2 26 49.3 5

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: Nippert Stadium

