Cincinnati vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Baylor Bears in college football action on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-174) | Baylor: (+148)

Cincinnati: (-174) | Baylor: (+148) Spread: Cincinnati: -4.5 (-102) | Baylor: +4.5 (-120)

Cincinnati: -4.5 (-102) | Baylor: +4.5 (-120) Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cincinnati vs Baylor Betting Trends

Cincinnati's record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Cincinnati has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, five of Cincinnati's seven games have gone over the point total.

Baylor has but one win versus the spread this season.

Of seven Baylor games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Cincinnati vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bearcats win (80%)

Cincinnati vs Baylor Point Spread

Cincinnati is favored by 4.5 points against Baylor. Cincinnati is -102 to cover the spread, while Baylor is -120.

Cincinnati vs Baylor Over/Under

A combined point total of 67.5 has been set for Cincinnati-Baylor on Oct. 25, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cincinnati vs Baylor Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Baylor-Cincinnati, Baylor is the underdog at +148, and Cincinnati is -174.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Cincinnati 37.9 15 18.9 29 53.9 7 Baylor 36.3 23 31.4 117 61.5 7

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: Nippert Stadium

