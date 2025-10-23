FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Cincinnati vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Cincinnati vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Baylor Bears in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Cincinnati vs Baylor Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-174) | Baylor: (+148)
  • Spread: Cincinnati: -4.5 (-102) | Baylor: +4.5 (-120)
  • Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cincinnati vs Baylor Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati's record against the spread is 5-2-0.
  • Cincinnati has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
  • This season, five of Cincinnati's seven games have gone over the point total.
  • Baylor has but one win versus the spread this season.
  • Of seven Baylor games so far this year, five have hit the over.

Cincinnati vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bearcats win (80%)

Cincinnati vs Baylor Point Spread

Cincinnati is favored by 4.5 points against Baylor. Cincinnati is -102 to cover the spread, while Baylor is -120.

Cincinnati vs Baylor Over/Under

A combined point total of 67.5 has been set for Cincinnati-Baylor on Oct. 25, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Cincinnati vs Baylor Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Baylor-Cincinnati, Baylor is the underdog at +148, and Cincinnati is -174.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Cincinnati37.91518.92953.97
Baylor36.32331.411761.57

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Cincinnati vs. Baylor analysis on FanDuel Research.

