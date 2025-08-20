2025 Cincinnati Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When looking at the Cincinnati Bearcats' upcoming 2025 schedule, a matchup against BYU on Nov. 22 stands out as potentially the most difficult of the season. As for the remainder of the Bearcats' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Cincinnati 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Nebraska Aug. 28 - Cornhuskers (-6.5) 53.5 2 Bowling Green Sept. 6 - - - 3 Northwestern State Sept. 13 - - - 5 @ Kansas Sept. 27 - - - 6 Iowa State Oct. 4 - - - 7 UCF Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Oklahoma State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (64), the Bearcats have the 29th-easiest schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, using its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Cincinnati will be facing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Bearcats will face six teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Cincinnati will play six games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them picked up three or fewer wins).

Cincinnati Betting Insights (2024)

Cincinnati put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Bearcats games.

Cincinnati finished 3-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).

See more stats and analysis about Cincinnati on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Cincinnati Bearcats on FanDuel today!