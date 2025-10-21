Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will face the Buffalo Bills and their 31st-ranked rushing defense (156.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Hubbard a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Chuba Hubbard Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.04

53.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.36

6.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

Hubbard is currently the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (124th overall), tallying 48.6 total fantasy points (9.7 per game).

During his last three games, Hubbard has delivered 20.0 total fantasy points (6.7 per game), running the ball 41 times for 153 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 47 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

The peak of Hubbard's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 14.9 fantasy points (16 carries, 57 yards; 3 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets last week, when he managed only 5.5 fantasy points (14 carries, 31 yards; 2 receptions, 24 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Buffalo this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Bills have given up a touchdown catch by seven players this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

