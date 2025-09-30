Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Running back Chuba Hubbard faces a matchup versus the 30th-ranked rushing defense in the league (158 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Carolina Panthers take on the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hubbard worth a look for his upcoming game against the Dolphins? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Chuba Hubbard Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.45

48.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.31

11.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

With 43.1 fantasy points in 2025 (10.8 per game), Hubbard is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 60th overall.

In his last three games, Hubbard has put up 28.2 fantasy points (9.4 per game), running for 160 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 37 carries. He has also contributed 62 yards on 10 catches (12 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Hubbard's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 14.9 fantasy points (16 carries, 57 yards; 3 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots last week, when he mustered only 6.9 fantasy points (10 carries, 49 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Miami this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami's defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Miami this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

