Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will play the Seattle Seahawks, who have the third-ranked rushing defense in the league (94.1 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Hubbard worth a look for his upcoming game against the Seahawks? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Hubbard this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Chuba Hubbard Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.47

34.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.22

6.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

With 93.9 fantasy points in 2025 (7.2 per game), Hubbard is the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 149th overall.

In his last three games, Hubbard has picked up 25.6 fantasy points (8.5 per game), rushing for 139 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 31 carries. He has also contributed 57 yards on four catches (four targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Hubbard has amassed 32.7 fantasy points (6.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 176 yards with zero touchdowns on 38 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 91 yards on nine receptions (11 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Hubbard's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, when he collected 18.4 fantasy points with 83 rushing yards on 17 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in two balls (on two targets) for 41 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Chuba Hubbard had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, when he put up just 1.5 fantasy points (3 carries, 14 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Seattle has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown reception by 19 players this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just one player this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Seahawks have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Chuba Hubbard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.