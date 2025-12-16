Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 10th-ranked run defense (101.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Hubbard's next game against the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Chuba Hubbard Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.48

34.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.68

12.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

Hubbard is currently the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position (140th overall), putting up 90.5 total fantasy points (7.5 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Hubbard has amassed 26.5 fantasy points (8.8 per game) as he's run for 128 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 28 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 77 yards on seven grabs (seven targets) with one TDs.

Hubbard has delivered 30.8 total fantasy points (6.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 35 times for 163 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 85 yards on nine receptions (11 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Hubbard's fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he carried 17 times for 83 yards on his way to 18.4 fantasy points. He also had two receptions (on two targets) for 41 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chuba Hubbard disappointed his fantasy managers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (3 carries, 14 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to five players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Tampa Bay this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this season.

