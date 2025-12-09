Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (130.9 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Hubbard, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Saints.

Chuba Hubbard Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.95

36.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.68

6.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hubbard is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player (130th overall), tallying 86.7 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

Over his last three games, Hubbard has amassed 25.5 fantasy points (8.5 per game) as he's rushed for 120 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 24 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 75 yards on seven catches (nine targets) with one TDs.

Hubbard has delivered 28.7 total fantasy points (5.7 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 32 times for 151 yards and zero scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 76 yards on eight receptions (11 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Hubbard's fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 18.4 fantasy points. He also had 83 rushing yards on 17 attempts (4.9 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Chuba Hubbard delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (1.5 points) in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, running for 14 yards on three carries with one catch for one yard.

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has allowed eight players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Saints have given up at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

The Saints have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

