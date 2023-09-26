Christian Watson Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Christian Watson and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Detroit Lions -- whose passing defense was ranked 30th in the NFL last year (245.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 4, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Watson vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.51

7.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.47

56.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Watson 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 123.1 fantasy points (8.8 per game) in 2022, Watson ranked 90th in the league and 25th at his position.

In Week 10 last year against the Dallas Cowboys, Watson posted a season-high 28.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 107 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears, Watson picked up 21.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 48 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the season.

Watson picked up -0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, one yard, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 5 against the New York Giants.

In Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, Watson collected 0.9 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: three receptions, nine yards, on three targets.

Lions Defensive Performance

Last year, Detroit allowed six quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Lions surrendered at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Detroit allowed at least two passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

Last season, the Lions allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Detroit gave up more than 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Lions gave up more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

On the ground, Detroit allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the ground game, the Lions allowed three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

