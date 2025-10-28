Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will play the New York Giants and their 30th-ranked rushing defense (148.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McCaffrey worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Giants? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Christian McCaffrey Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.0

20.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.09

77.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.31

47.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, McCaffrey has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 17.6 fantasy points per game (140.9 total points). Overall, he is 10th in fantasy points.

Looking at his last three games, McCaffrey has totaled 56.0 fantasy points (18.7 per game) as he's run for 208 yards and scored three touchdowns on 49 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 172 yards on 17 grabs (22 targets).

McCaffrey has generated 96.0 fantasy points (19.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 314 yards with three touchdowns on 88 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 346 yards on 31 receptions (42 targets) with two TDs.

The peak of McCaffrey's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, as he tallied 32.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 129 rushing yards on 24 carries (5.4 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (6.8 points) last week against the Houston Texans, running for 25 yards on eight carries with three catches for 43 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass versus the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The Giants have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

