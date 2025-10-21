Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Houston Texans, who have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL (95.2 yards allowed per game).

For more info on McCaffrey, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Texans.

Christian McCaffrey Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.0

20.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.33

78.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.18

53.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 134.1 fantasy points (19.2 per game) rank him second at the RB position and 11th overall.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has 69.1 total fantasy points (23.0 per game), carrying the ball 63 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 211 yards on 22 catches (25 targets) with one TDs.

McCaffrey has delivered 103.2 total fantasy points (20.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 97 times for 341 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 391 yards on 38 receptions (51 targets) with two TDs.

The highlight of McCaffrey's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons last week, as he tallied 32.1 fantasy points by reeling in seven passes (on eight targets) for 72 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (14.0 points) in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 52 yards on 17 carries with 10 catches for 88 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Houston has allowed at least two passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Houston has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Texans have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Texans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

