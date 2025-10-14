Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), RB Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL (114.0 yards conceded per game).

Is McCaffrey a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing McCaffrey this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Christian McCaffrey Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 21.1

21.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.25

76.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.63

55.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking second with 17.0 fantasy points per game (102.0 total points). He is 12th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has delivered 57.1 total fantasy points (19.0 per game), running the ball 56 times for 160 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 231 yards on 21 receptions (28 targets) with two TD.

McCaffrey has posted 87.8 fantasy points (17.6 per game) during his last five games, running for 267 yards and scoring one touchdown on 86 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 371 yards on 37 grabs (50 targets) with three TD as a pass-catcher.

The high point of McCaffrey's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, as he put up 20.1 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 49 rushing yards on 17 carries (2.9 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, running 17 times for 52 yards, with 10 receptions for 88 yards as a receiver (14.0 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

Atlanta has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown catch by six players this year.

Atlanta has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

The Falcons have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.