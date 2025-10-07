Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will match up with the eighth-ranked tun defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With McCaffrey's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Christian McCaffrey Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.4

20.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.01

79.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.43

53.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, McCaffrey has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 17.0 fantasy points per game (84.9 total points). Overall, he is 15th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has 54.0 total fantasy points (18.0 per game), toting the ball 56 times for 158 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 262 yards on 24 catches (35 targets) with two TDs.

The high point of McCaffrey's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, when he piled up 20.1 fantasy points with 49 rushing yards on 17 carries. As a receiver, he hauled in six balls (on 11 targets) for 92 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey's game versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 14.0 fantasy points. He ran for 52 yards on 17 carries on the day with 10 catches for 88 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.