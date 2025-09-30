Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 10th-ranked rushing defense in the league (98.5 yards allowed per game).

Is McCaffrey a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing McCaffrey this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Christian McCaffrey Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.9

20.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 85.64

85.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.46

55.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 65.0 fantasy points (16.3 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 20th overall.

Over his last three games, McCaffrey has generated 50.8 fantasy points (16.9 per game) as he's scampered for 156 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 47 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 232 yards on 22 catches (33 targets) with two TDs.

The highlight of McCaffrey's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, when he compiled 20.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 49 rushing yards on 17 carries (2.9 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he tallied just 14.0 fantasy points (17 carries, 52 yards; 10 receptions, 88 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Rams have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Rams have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this season.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.