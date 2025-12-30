Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Running back Christian McCaffrey is looking at a matchup against the third-ranked run defense in the league (94.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McCaffrey worth considering for his next game versus the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Christian McCaffrey Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 21.8

21.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.77

73.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.50

61.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 308.9 fantasy points (19.3 per game) rank him second at the RB position and seventh overall.

In his last three games, McCaffrey has picked up 65.4 fantasy points (21.8 per game), rushing for 330 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 66 carries. He has also contributed 84 yards on 11 catches (15 targets) with two TDs as a pass-catcher.

McCaffrey has totaled 99.0 fantasy points (19.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 472 yards with four touchdowns on 110 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 158 yards on 22 grabs (26 targets) with two TDs.

The highlight of McCaffrey's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, when he piled up 32.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 129 rushing yards on 24 carries (5.4 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Christian McCaffrey delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (6.8 points) in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, running for 25 yards on eight carries with three catches for 43 yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Seattle has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Seattle has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD against Seattle this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Seahawks this year.

