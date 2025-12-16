Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their fifth-ranked rushing defense (95.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With McCaffrey's next game versus the Colts, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing McCaffrey this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Christian McCaffrey Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 22, 2025

December 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.0

19.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.09

67.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.21

44.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, McCaffrey has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 18.4 fantasy points per game (258.2 total points). Overall, he is 10th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, McCaffrey has 48.3 total fantasy points (16.1 per game), carrying the ball 66 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 88 yards on 12 catches (12 targets).

McCaffrey has generated 88.0 fantasy points (17.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 326 yards with five touchdowns on 91 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 194 yards on 25 receptions (28 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of McCaffrey's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Atlanta Falcons, a game when he came through with 129 rushing yards and two TDs on 24 carries (for 32.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught seven balls (on eight targets) for 72 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Christian McCaffrey's matchup versus the Houston Texans in Week 8 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 6.8 fantasy points. He ran for 25 yards on eight carries on the day with three catches for 43 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass versus the Colts this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.