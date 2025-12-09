Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Running back Christian McCaffrey faces a matchup against the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (122.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering McCaffrey for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Titans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Christian McCaffrey Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 23.2

23.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 26.3

26.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 95.11

95.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.83

0.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.03

59.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

McCaffrey has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking third with 18.7 fantasy points per game (243.5 total points). He is ninth in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, McCaffrey has picked up 63.7 fantasy points (21.2 per game), running for 223 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 57 carries. He has also contributed 114 yards on 16 catches (17 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

McCaffrey has delivered 102.6 total fantasy points (20.5 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 97 times for 359 yards and five scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 247 yards on 29 receptions (33 targets) with two TDs.

The peak of McCaffrey's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, when he tallied 32.1 fantasy points with seven receptions (on eight targets) for 72 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian McCaffrey disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 8, when he mustered only 6.8 fantasy points (8 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 43 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed just one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed at least three passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Titans this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.