Christian Kirk Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), wide receiver Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (169.5 yards conceded per game).

Considering Kirk for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and info for you below.

Kirk vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.73

7.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.89

57.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Kirk Fantasy Performance

Kirk is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 90th overall, as he has put up 31.7 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, Kirk has put up 30.8 fantasy points (10.3 per game), as he's caught 23 passes on 32 targets for 248 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Kirk's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Houston Texans, a matchup in which he put up 11.4 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 4 receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Christian Kirk stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, catching one pass on three targets for nine yards (0.9 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

