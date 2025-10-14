Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Wide receiver Chris Olave has a matchup versus the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league (213.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his New Orleans Saints play the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Olave worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Bears? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Chris Olave Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.76

52.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

With 38.2 fantasy points in 2025 (6.4 per game), Olave is the 36th-ranked player at the WR position and 141st among all players.

In his last three games, Olave has hauled in 16 balls (on 27 targets) for 177 yards and one touchdown, good for 21.7 fantasy points (7.2 per game).

Olave has put up 32.8 fantasy points (6.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 51 targets into 32 catches for 288 yards and one TD.

The peak of Olave's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots last week, when he racked up 9.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he put up just 5.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Chicago this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bears this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Bears this season.

