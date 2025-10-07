Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will meet the New England Patriots and their 26th-ranked pass defense (242.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Olave a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Chris Olave Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.04

54.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

With 28.4 fantasy points this season (5.7 per game), Olave is the 42nd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 155th among all players.

In his last three games, Olave has produced 17.6 fantasy points (5.9 per game), as he's turned 31 targets into 20 catches for 136 yards and one TD.

The high point of Olave's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with three catches and 20 receiving yards with one touchdown (6.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Chris Olave stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, grabbing seven passes on 13 targets for 54 yards (5.4 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed three players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of three players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

A total of Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

New England has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Patriots this year.

