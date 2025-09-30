Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will face the New York Giants and their 25th-ranked passing defense (235.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Olave for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and information for you below.

Chris Olave Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.30

52.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

Olave is currently the 46th-ranked fantasy player at his position (164th overall), posting 22.5 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Olave has put up 17.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game), as he's reeled in 19 passes on 30 targets for 131 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Olave's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with one pick (for 6.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Chris Olave stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, grabbing seven passes on 13 targets for 54 yards (5.4 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Giants have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

The Giants have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

