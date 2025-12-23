Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will be up against the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (222.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Olave a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Chris Olave Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.31

69.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Olave is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (53rd overall), posting 150.1 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

During his last three games Olave has been targeted 30 times, with 19 receptions for 263 yards and three TDs. He has put up 44.3 fantasy points (14.8 per game) during that period.

Olave has accumulated 62.0 total fantasy points (12.4 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 32 balls (on 50 targets) for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

The high point of Olave's fantasy season was last week's performance against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he tallied 26.8 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 10 receptions, 148 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, when he mustered only 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Titans Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

Just three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to just three players this year.

The Titans have given up a touchdown catch by 23 players this year.

Tennessee has allowed just two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 16 players this year.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

