Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), WR Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.4 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Olave, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Panthers.

Chris Olave Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.11

74.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

Olave has put up 108.8 fantasy points in 2025 (8.4 per game), which ranks him 18th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 81 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Olave has been targeted 25 times, with 16 receptions for 147 yards and one TD, resulting in 20.7 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during that period.

Olave has produced 42.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 24 passes on 37 targets for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Olave's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 21.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, when he managed only 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Panthers have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Panthers this year.

